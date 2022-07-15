Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$47,995.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$992,986.59. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,444,064.84. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $465,907 and sold 171,587 shares valued at $2,631,942.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

