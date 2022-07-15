DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

DRRX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 186,911 shares of company stock worth $73,686. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DURECT during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

