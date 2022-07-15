Short Interest in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Drops By 54.4%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 65.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,586,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 63.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

