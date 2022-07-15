J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 213.39 ($2.54) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 723.79. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 200.80 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.75), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($679,897.73).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

