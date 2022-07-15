Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE YELP opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

