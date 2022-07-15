Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Decreases By 50.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.05 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

