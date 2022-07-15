Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

