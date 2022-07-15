Robert W. Baird Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a market capitalization of $384.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

