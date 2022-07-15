Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270 ($3.21).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 213.09 ($2.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.65. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.79. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($679,897.73).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

