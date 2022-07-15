EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 340,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 222,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 174,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.