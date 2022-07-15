Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 191,784 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

