Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

