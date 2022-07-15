Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.