Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

