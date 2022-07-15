Citigroup Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $2,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,244.22.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,247.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,526.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

