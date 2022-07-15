Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -493.00, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,253 shares of company stock worth $2,907,592. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,384,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

