Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

FRSH stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,738. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 308.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $9,408,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

