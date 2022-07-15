Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FERG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($225.98) to £145 ($172.45) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($151.64) to GBX 8,930 ($106.21) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,535.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
