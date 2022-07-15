Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FERG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($225.98) to £145 ($172.45) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($151.64) to GBX 8,930 ($106.21) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

