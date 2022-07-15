CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COMM. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

CommScope stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CommScope by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,510,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

