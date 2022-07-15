Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 689,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 164,062 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

