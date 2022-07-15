Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.17.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $200.64 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

