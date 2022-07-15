Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.17.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $200.64 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
