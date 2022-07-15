Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,716,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.