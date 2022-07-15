freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($29.80) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

FNTN opened at €22.30 ($22.30) on Thursday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($32.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.68 and its 200-day moving average is €24.12.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

