UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.40-$21.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $560.43.

NYSE:UNH opened at $502.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 159,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

