JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €28.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($21.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($24.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €18.76 ($18.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.34. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.13).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.