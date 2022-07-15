BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

