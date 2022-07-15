Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($28.60) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG opened at €21.60 ($21.60) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.94 ($20.94) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($48.76). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.31 and a 200-day moving average of €35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.