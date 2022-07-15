Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,703 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $87.19 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $257.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

