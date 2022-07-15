Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.