Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,234 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of ACES opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

