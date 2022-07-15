Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.