Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 168 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

