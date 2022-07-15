Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $103.76 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.