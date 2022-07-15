Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

