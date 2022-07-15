Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

