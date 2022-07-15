Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

