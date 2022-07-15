Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of GE opened at $61.09 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

