Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,781,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 83,116 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

