Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,451 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

