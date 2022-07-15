Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 40,969 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,969 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

