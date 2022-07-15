Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

NYSE CVX opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

