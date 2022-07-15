Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $50,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

OMC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

