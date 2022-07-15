Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.50 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $50,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

