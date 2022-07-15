Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.22 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $51,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

