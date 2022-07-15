Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,824 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $50,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.