Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,280 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

