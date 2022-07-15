Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,660 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $55,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

