Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,281,564 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kimco Realty worth $61,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.