Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.92 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $52,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CGI by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 500,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CGI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after buying an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CGI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.04.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

