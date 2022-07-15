NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 692,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $57,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

